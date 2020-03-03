Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — If same-day Amazon Prime delivery still takes too long for you, you’re in luck. It’s now going to be even faster.
Amazon says it is now offering deliveries throughout the day for Prime members in the Philadelphia region.
That means orders can arrive on your doorstep in a matter of hours.
Up to 3 million items across dozens of categories are available for this speedy service.
Members can also order as late as midnight and have their orders on their doorstep the next morning before heading out for the day by selecting the “Overnight by 8 a.m.” delivery option.
Same-day delivery costs about $3 and is free for orders of more than $35.
