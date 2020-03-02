PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It certainly seems like the Sixers are on the road to nowhere when they leave South Philadelphia. The team is flat out awful on the road.

CBS3’s Pat Gallen is taking the wheel to attempt to drive home what’s wrong when the Sixers are on the road.

It’s been an interesting season for the Sixers.

When they play at the Wells Fargo Center, they are incredible.

Their 28-2 record at home is the best in the NBA.

Head coach Brett Brown credits the atmosphere saying that the Philly home crowd is a major reason for the success — and they absolutely bring it in South Philadelphia.

But the Sixers are 9-22 on the road this season. Among the top 10 teams in the NBA, that’s by far the worse winning percentage.

Coming up at 640am @CBSPhilly I take a road trip to explain why the Sixers are struggling away from home. pic.twitter.com/SPLqPhv0Tg — Pat Gallen (@PatGallenCBS3) March 2, 2020

Why do they struggle?

First, they don’t shoot. In fact, they shoot 37.5% from the three at home — a decent number. But that number goes down to 34% away from home.

Defense is not an issue at home as teams are shooting just 44% at the Wells Fargo Center, but when the Sixers hit the road the defense fails and that number goes up to 47%.

It gets worse.

The Sixers are 1-15 on the road this season versus teams with winning records — that certainly is unbecoming of a championship caliber team.

Do you think they can still win it all despite these home and road fluctuations?

Well, it’s not an easy trip from here.

Only three teams in NBA history have won a title despite being under 500 on the road.

The 1975 Warriors, the 1977 Trail Blazers, and the 1978 Bullets.

So, it hasn’t happened in over 40 years.

