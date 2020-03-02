PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — State leaders are taking up the controversial issue of safe injection sites. Sen. Anthony Williams says he is introducing a Senate bill that would require three public hearings and local government approval before supervised injection sites are allowed to open.
Sen. Christine Tartaglione went one step further, saying she plans to introduce a bill prohibiting these sites completely in the state of Pennsylvania.
“If Mayor [Jim] Kenney and Gov. [Ed] Rendell believe so strong about safe injection sites, put it next to their homes,” Sen. Tartaglione said.
“Government should not happen to the people, it should happen with the people,” Sen. Williams said.
Community outrage last week led the owners of the Constitution Health Plaza to cancel a lease that would have been for the city’s first safe injection site.
