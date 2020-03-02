Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Monsignor William Lynn was back before a Philadelphia judge on Monday. The former archdiocesan official is prepping for his retrial in two weeks.
Lynn and lawyers won’t comment because of a gag order.
Prosecutors are arguing pretrial motions to get certain evidence admitted, including grand jury testimony and testimony from his first trial.
Lynn was the first highest ranking church official convicted of covering up reports of clergy sex abuse.
An appellate court overturned the conviction, ruling the jury may have been prejudiced.
Lynn spent almost three years in jail on a three- to six-year sentence.
You must log in to post a comment.