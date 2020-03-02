Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Officials say a man was fatally shot in North Philadelphia. The shooting happened on the 1800 block of W. Montgomery Avenue, just a few blocks from Temple University, during the overnight hours Monday.
Police say the 25-year-old victim was shot in the head and dropped off at Temple University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
A scene was found on the 1800 block of West Montgomery Avenue.
There are no suspects or known motive at this time.
An investigation is ongoing.
