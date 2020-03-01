BROOKHAVEN, Pa. (CBS) — Police say two brothers were arrested in connection to a beer store burglary in Delaware County. Police say 18-year-old Filip Kishta and his younger brother were arrested on Sunday for breaking into the A1 Beer Barn on the 4000 block of Edgmont Avenue in Brookhaven.
Officers responded to the beer store after its alarm was triggered to find evidence of forced entry with a broken window.
Investigators say a Brookhaven police officer identified Kishta and his younger brother from a previous interaction after reviewing surveillance video.
The suspects were arrested in the area of Creekside Drive after a resident reported to police suspicious individuals walking around with flashlights.
Police say the instrument the brothers used to break into A1 Beer Barn was recovered during the arrest.
Kishta was charged with burglary, criminal trespass, loitering and prowling at nighttime, theft, possessing an instrument of crime, corruption of a minor and possession of intoxicating beverages by a minor.
The juvenile brother faces the same charges except for corruption of a minor. His age has not been released.
