By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia News


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are investigating a crash involving a SEPTA bus in West Oak Lane. The collision happened at the intersection of North Broad Street and Chelten Avenue around 5:30 a.m. Saturday.

Police say the accident involved a SEPTA bus and two vehicles.

(credit: CBS3)

According to officials, the driver of the bus and the driver of one vehicle were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No passengers appeared to be on the bus at the time of the crash.

