PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — If you need a break from the winter chill, the Philadelphia Flower Show is opening just in time. Eyewitness News was at a special preview party Friday night for this year’s show, “Riviera Holiday.”
Many of the displays are inspired by the Mediterranean, including lavender, citrus, and a live 100-year-old olive tree.
The show opens to the general public at 11 a.m. Saturday, and runs through March 8 at the Pennsylvania Convention Center.
