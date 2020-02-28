Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a 23-year-old man was injured after being shot twice in the Kingsessing section of Southwest Philadelphia. The shooting happened shortly before 1:45 p.m. Friday on the 1800 block of South Cecil Street.
The victim suffered two gunshot wounds to his left hand, police say.
He was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where he was placed in stable condition.
No arrests have been made and no weapons have been recovered.
Authorities say the investigation is ongoing.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
You must log in to post a comment.