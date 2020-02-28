Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police say two men were shot and killed inside of a home in Kensington. The double homicide happened around 6:30 p.m. Friday on the 2000 block of East Clementine Street.
Police say a 31-year-old man was shot once in his head and a 36-year-old man was shot once in his head and once in his shoulder.
Both victims were pronounced dead on the scene.
No arrests have been made.
An investigation is ongoing.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
