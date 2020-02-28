



ALLENTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — An Allentown meadery has partnered with two Philadelphia-area animal shelters to help find forever homes for dogs and cats. The Colony Meadery has linked up with the Brandywine Valley SPCA and Providence Animal Center to sell cans featuring adoptable pets.

The meadery says the cans will be sold online on March 16 and then sold at its Allentown location on the 900 block of Harrison Street on March 20.

The first 76 people to buy a case will receive a “signed” poster featuring one of the meadery’s management team’s pets.

Part of the sales will be donated to the Brandywine SPCA and Providence Animal Center.

According to the meadery, the partnership with the animal shelters was formed through Spike Eskin and Mike Levin, the hosts of the popular Philadelphia 76ers podcast “Rights to Ricky Sanchez.”

“Our podcast is really about two things; basketball and dogs,” Eskin said. “When the basketball is bad, the dogs are always good. We’re so proud to partner with Colony Meadery, Providence Animal Center and Brandywine Valley SPCA to raise awareness, and help find some pets forever homes.”

Eskin was inspired by the idea by Fargo Brewing Company and Motorworks Brewing, the meadery says.

“We were thrilled to be able to steal this incredible idea from the breweries who came up with it,” Colony Meadery CEO Greg Heller-LaBelle said. “We know seeing these faces on cans will help these good boys and girls find their forever homes.”

The Colony Meadery in Allentown produces gluten-free craft meads.