WORCHESTER, Pa. (CBS) — A pizza tournament is heating up in Montgomery County this weekend. It’s pizza shop vs. pizza shop as March Madness approaches and your favorite stop needs your vote.
If there’s one thing that’s for sure when it comes to pizza, people are passionate about it. Because when you’ve found your joint, no one else can compare.
That is why when the Valley Forge Tourism and Convention Board did a blog post in 2016 talking about the top 10 pizza places in Montgomery County, it totally flopped. So they took those tips and turned it into the Montco’s Best Pizza Tournament, where the community crowns the champs.
The competition is in its fifth year and it’s off to the races.
Slicing through the competition in 2018 was Bravo Pizza in Worcester that’s been family-owned and operated for 25 years.
Sixty-four pizza places are competing in this year’s competition.
