BENSALEM, Pa. (CBS) — Bensalem police are reminding residents to lock their car doors after they say items have been stolen from a number of vehicles. According to officials, it appears the same suspect has committed all of the thefts and attempted thefts.
A number of surveillance cameras have captured the suspect pulling on vehicle doors.
The suspect is being described as a possible white male, wearing a backpack. Police say he switches from a gray sweatshirt with dark stripes on the shoulders to a gray/olive green winter jacket with black patches on the shoulders, forearms and pockets.
Police are using this to remind residents to lock their car doors at all times.
If you have any information, you are urged to contact Bensalem police at 216-633-3719.
