



SOUTHAMPTON, Pa. (CBS) — Officials say four children have been hospitalized after a delivery driver crashed her car into a Southampton day care center filled with children who were napping. The crash happened around 1:30 p.m. Thursday at the Children of America day care on the 300 block of Knowles Avenue.

Police say 17 children were inside the room taking a nap at the time and 79 children total were inside the building at the time of the crash. The children who were hurt were between 3 and 4 years old.

Three children were taken to Abington Hospital for their injuries. One child suffered serious injuries and was transported to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.

The vehicle went through the classroom and came to rest against the room’s back wall.

Bucks County First Assistant District Attorney Gregg Shore said the children who were inside at the time of the crash have been picked up by their parents.

Police say the driver of the vehicle is from Philadelphia. She was treated and released from the hospital with minor injuries. Police say she does not speak English but has been cooperating.

Shore says the woman was making a delivery when the incident happened.

“She has no connection to kids at the school. However, we believe she was here in a business capacity. She is a delivery driver,” Shore said.

Christina Baker’s 4-year-old son, Jason, was sleeping in the pre-K classroom next door.

“My son sometimes goes into that classroom to play so I know the classroom and I know where the cots go,” Baker said. “Thinking how close he was, if that car would’ve been faster and went through the wall, the wall could’ve collapsed.”

Luckily, it didn’t. The day care alerted parents with an email and Baker’s dad quickly picked up her son. She hugged Jason and took this picture with him.

Baker has a message for the parents of the four injured children.

“That if they need anything, any of us parents will go there,” Baker said.

Jim Perretty, the chairman of Children of America, says the day care is working with police to determine what happened.

“Children of America’s main concern is the well-being of our children, their families and our staff. We are working with the local police department to determine exactly what happened,” Perretty said in the statement.

It’s not clear if the driver of the vehicle will face any charges.

CBS3’s Howard Monroe and Chantee Lans contributed to this report.