Jersey Shore's Iconic Lucy The Elephant To Be Listed On Airbnb For One-Night Stays In March





MARGATE, N.J. (CBS) — Three lucky guests and their friends will have the chance to stay inside Margate’s Lucy The Elephant. The giant wooden Elephant is one of the only National Historic Landmarks now on Airbnb.

No one has stayed inside Lucy the Elephant since 1902. But now you can — if you’re lucky.

Older than the Eiffel Tower and the Statue of Liberty, Lucy the Elephant has been a lot of things since she was built in 1881.

“New Jersians are a resilient bunch,” Airbnb spokesperson Liz Debold Fusco said, “and Lucy personifies that.”

Lucy has been a tavern, a house, even a spotter for ships carrying alcohol during prohibition.

But Lucy’s latest turn is for three nights only.

“Came across the story about the Goodyear blimp and said, we need to talk to these people,” Lucy the Elephant Executive Director Rich Helfant said.

Helfant says they’ve partnered with Airbnb to turn the National Historic Landmark into a Victorian suite from March 17-19, costing $138 per night — the amount representing each year of Lucy’s existence.

“Unique listings have grown by 70%. Lucy is the first elephant and potentially the first animal,” Debold Fusco said.

Booking begins at 12 p.m. on March 5 only three lucky winners will spend the night inside.

“This is all original to Lucy. This is exactly how you would have entered her back in the day,” Debold Fusco said.

“A queen-size bed with Victorian brass posts, red velvet drapes around it. The furnishing and décor in there are very reminiscent of the Victorian era,” Helfant said.

The No. 1 question Airbnb has gotten is about Lucy’s plumbing. She has none.

But the company will provide a bathroom trailer for those staying there, so your tusks can be as clean as hers.

You can view the Airbnb listing here.