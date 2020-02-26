Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police have released images of the suspect wanted for spray-painting racial slurs on the Cecil B. Moore mural in North Philadelphia. Police say he was also caught spray-painting slurs at Brightside Academy and Habitat for Humanity.
The incidents happened on Feb. 15, between 6 a.m. and 7 a.m.
The suspect is described as a black male, between 25 to 35 years of age, with a medium build. He was wearing a black jacket, gray sweatshirt, blue jeans, brown shoes and carrying a black duffel bag.
If you have any information about this suspect, contact police at 215-686-3047/3048.
