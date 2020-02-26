



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — For the first time in Wharton School’s history, a woman and person of color will be its leader. The University of Pennsylvania announced Wednesday that Erika James will be the next dean of the business school.

James will succeed current dean Geoffrey Garrett on July 1.

“Erika is an award-winning scholar and teacher and a strong, proven leader who serves as dean of the Goizueta Business School at Emory University,” Penn President Amy Gutmann said in a statement. “A passionate and visible champion of the power of business and business education to positively transform communities locally, nationally, and globally, she is exceptionally well prepared to lead Wharton into the next exciting chapter of its storied history.”

James has been the dean of Goizueta Business School at Emory University for the past six years.

“This is an exciting time to be in business education,” James said. “The scope and platform of the Wharton School provides an opportunity to create far reaching impact for students, scholars, and the business community.”

James, who has been named one of the Top 10 Women of Power in Education by Black Enterprise and as one of the Power 100 by Ebony Magazine, has a Ph.D. and master’s degree in organizational psychology from the University of Michigan and received a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Pomona College of the Claremont Colleges, in California.