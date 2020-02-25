PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Parents in West Philadelphia are voicing concerns over a lack of crossing guards. They say they’ve had to personally step up to fill the role that should be done by the Philadelphia Police Department.

The Lea Elementary School at 47th and Locust Streets encompasses an entire city block and parents say when crossing guards are on duty, they’re only on one of the corners.

According to a Facebook post by the school’s parents association, parents are now volunteering their time to make sure students get to and from class safely. They say they’ve been lacking crossing guards this entire school year.

Crossing guards in Philadelphia are hired by the police department. Late last year, the police department posted several jobs for crossing guards across the city, including in this neighborhood.

“I don’t know the reason why they don’t have security guards but I know they definitely need it,” parent Brittany Poole said. “I mean, I’m here with the kids, I get them in the morning but I know there are other kids that are allowed to go home alone. Who’s there to monitor how they’re crossing the street?”

After Eyewitness News reached out, Councilwoman Jamie Gauthier issued a statement on the matter.

“We were recently made aware of these staffing concerns. The safety of our students is a priority, and crossing guards are a crucial part of that. We will be in contact with Lea and with the District about this situation,” Gauthier said.

Eyewitness News has also reached out to the Philadelphia Police Department regarding these parents’ concerns and to learn about the staffing levels of the crossing guards.