PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Eyewitness News has learned Modell’s is not closing their Chestnut Street location in Center City, Philadelphia after all. Last week, the sporting goods company announced 24 stores were closing, including stores on Chestnut Street, Walnut Street, at King of Prussia Mall and the Lehigh Valley Mall.
On Monday, employees at the 16th and Chestnut Streets location found out their store is staying open.
Modell’s indicated at the time it was negotiating with landlords and some store closures could be reversed.
