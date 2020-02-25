Comments
SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) – Authorities have arrested a man accused of threatening to shoot school children outside a Montgomery County school. Parents on Facebook say Springfield Township police were called to St. Paul’s Nursery and School on Church Street, early Tuesday morning.
Officers arrested the man for making terroristic threats.
A parent on Facebook says the incident happened before children arrived at the school.
Police say the man did not enter the school and there is currently no threat to the school or children.
No weapons were found on the suspect.
