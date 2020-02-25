Customers Line Up For Fastnachts At Haegele's Bakery In Mayfair On Fat Tuesday





PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Customers are lining up for fastnacht doughnuts from Haegele’s Bakery in Mayfair. Our Pat Gallen was at Haegele’s Bakery on Tuesday morning.

The bakery has been in business for almost 90 years.

“It’s wonderful,” owner Glen Haegele said. “My dad is 87 years old, he was born right upstairs of the store. Still working and enjoys it. Three of my sons are in the back, two of their girlfriends are here in the store waiting on customers. My wife is in the store. It’s family.”

The special doughnuts are a must-have treat for many on Fat Tuesday before the start of Lent on Wednesday.

“A fastnacht donut is a very rich doughnut and the whole idea was right before Lent to use up all the rich things in your house that you weren’t going to be using during the fasting period of Lent,” Haegele said. “So in the southern German area, the tradition is the fastnacht doughnut. Our doughnut is much richer than a normal doughnut would be and at the very end when we are mixing it, we add heavy cream to the dough.”

