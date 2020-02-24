FREEHOLD, N.J. (CBS) — Prosecutors say a former Monmouth County probation officer has pleaded guilty to intimidating and sexually assaulting a woman on probation that he supervised. Henry Cirignano, 48, pleaded guilty Monday after his arrest on Feb. 4.
The Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office says Cirignano, an 18-year veteran of the New Jersey State Probation, sexually assaulted a 23-year-old woman who was on probation multiple times between August 2016 and January 2019. Prosecutors say the sexual assaults were “frequent and repetitive.”
Prosecutors say Cirignano also misused his position to conceal the sexual assaults.
Evidence show Cirignano threatened the victim with false probation violations unless the victim provided him with sexual favors.
Officials say Cirignano lied to Drug Court judges and provided false excuses for the victim’s failure to appear in court.
“These were heinous acts perpetrated by Mr. Cirignano. The defendant used his position of authority to intimidate his victim into providing sexual favors, believing he was entitled to dangle a jail cell over her head to get what he wanted,” Monmouth County Prosecutor Christopher Gramiccioni said.
Cirignano pleaded guilty to three counts of second-degree sexual assault by coercion and one count of second-degree official misconduct. Under a plea agreement, Cirignano faces eight years in prison.
