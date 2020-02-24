PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A double shooting in West Philadelphia left one man dead and another critically injured. The shooting happened in the area of 52nd and Sansom Streets, shortly before 10:30 p.m. Monday.

Police arrived at the scene to find two men suffering from gunshot wounds. A 39-year-old man was shot in the chest and leg. Officers rushed him to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, shortly before 11 p.m. He has been identified as Brent Swearingen.

A 31-year-old man was shot once in the chest. Officers also rushed him to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where he is in extreme critical condition.

Police do not have a motive for the shooting, but it appears the men were targeted as they walked together along 52nd Street. Investigators say real-time crime cameras captured the entire incident.

Police say seven shots were fired from a semi-automatic weapon.

“The cameras recorded the two shooters following the two victims and in area of 52nd and Sansom, at the corner, that’s where we know at least seven shots were fired,” Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said. “The shooter or shooters walked right up on to these two individuals and fired shots from very close range.”

Police describe the shooters as two men wearing dark hooded sweatshirts and dark pants. One man had a white stripe on his pants. The other had white writing on his sweatshirt.

So far, no arrests have been made.

CBS3’s Trang Do contributed to this report.