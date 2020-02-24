BREAKING:Vehicle Fire On Walt Whitman Bridge Causing Major Delays During Monday Evening Rush Hour
By CBS3 Staff
FAIRLESS HILLS, Pa. (CBS) — A bomb threat forced Armstrong Middle School in Fairless Hills to dismiss students early. Students were evacuated immediately from the building and the police were contacted.

Officials say the threat was discovered in a bathroom stall around 2:20 p.m. Monday.

Students dismissed directly to their buses from their evacuation sites.

After an investigation, the threat was determined to be non-credible.

Officials say all classes and activities at Armstrong Middle School will go on as scheduled on Tuesday.

