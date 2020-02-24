Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 16-year-old boy is fighting for his life after he was shot multiple times in North Philadelphia on Monday afternoon. The shooting happened at 21st and Master Streets, around 3:15 p.m.
The teen was transported to Temple University Hospital and placed in critical condition.
No arrests have been made.
The Philadelphia School District says the teen is a student at Vaux Big Picture High School at 24th and Master Streets. The shooting occurred off property and after school.
The school district says it believes the shooting is related to a neighborhood feud and not related to anything in school.
