PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — SEPTA confirmed an unusual incident on one of its Broad Street Line trains traveling southbound on Saturday. SEPTA says a door malfunctioned, causing it to open up on an active train around 3:40 p.m. while it was stopped between the Fairmount and Spring Garden Stations.
SEPTA rider Dan Craig posted a photo on Twitter of the incident, showing the subway’s doors opened up with workers caught off guard.
fun little SEPTA surprise just now was the doors opening randomly between stops and the workers going “WOAH!!” pic.twitter.com/uSKnUmgZyg
— Dan Craig (@Ohh_Danny_Boy) February 22, 2020
“fun little SEPTA surprise just now was the doors randomly opening between stops and the workers going ‘WOAH!!'” Craig wrote in a tweet.
SEPTA says the train has since been taken out of service.
No one was injured in the incident.
