PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A luxury high rise in Center City has set a Philadelphia real estate record — again. The Penthouse at 500 Walnut was listed for a record-breaking $32 million on Friday, making it the highest-priced residence in history.
The previous record-holder?
Yep, The Penthouse at 500 Walnut.
Infinite Views One, LLC, originally broke the record when it purchased the luxury apartment for $17.03 million in 2015 in its early stages of development from Scannapieco Development Corporation.
The penthouse offers about 11,000 square feet of space, occupying floors 25, 26 and the roof of the high rise. It has three bedrooms, four full baths, three half baths, a sculptural staircase leading to a rooftop solarium, a built-in bar and a gym, among other luxurious features.
For more information about The Penthouse, click here.
You must log in to post a comment.