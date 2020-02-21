Police: 2 Suspects Wanted After Attempting To Stab Victim During Robbery In West Philadelphia

Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are searching for two men wanted in an armed robbery in West Philadelphia. It happened around 4 a.m. Wednesday on the 5500 block of Ludlow Street.
Police say one of the suspects tried to stab the victim while taking his coat and wallet.
Both suspects then fled on foot and were last seen heading south on 56th Street.
The first suspect is described as a black male, about 40 years old and approximately 5 feet, 11 inches to 6 feet tall. He was last seen wearing a hooded sweatshirt and camouflage pants.
The second suspect is said to be a black male, about 35-40 years old and 5-foot-9. He was last seen wearing a dark-colored coat and a gray hooded sweatshirt.
