PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are asking for the public’s help locating a child who’s been missing for nearly one month. Police say 12-year-old Indie Lamb Whitest was last seen on Jan. 23 on the 7200 block of Glenloch Street in the city’s Tacony section.
Indie was last seen wearing her school uniform — a red shirt with blue pants and a blue jacket.
She’s 4-foot-5 and 100 pounds with black braided hair at below-the-ear length.
Anyone who has any information about Indie’s whereabouts is being urged to contact police at 215-686-1813.
