PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Get ready to see more street sweepers around Philadelphia this year. The city announced Thursday it’s expanding its street cleaning program.
It’s unclear at this time what neighborhoods it’ll target this year, but the city plans to ticket drivers who don’t move their vehicles off the street before the sweepers arrive.
Citywide street sweeping has been one of Mayor Jim Kenney’s priorities.
The latest round of cleaning is expected to start in April.
