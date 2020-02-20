Comments
DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — A shelter in place order was in effect in parts of Doylestown Thursday night after an officer-involved shooting. Chopper 3 shows police activity in the area of Shady Retreat and Limekiln Roads.
Bucks County authorities say one person was transported to the hospital as a result of the shooting, which occurred during standoff in the area. The victim’s condition is not known at this time.
Authorities say there is no danger to the community.
Authorities lifted the order around 10:30 p.m. but police will remain on scene for several hours.
Police had asked that residents remain in their houses.
The Bucks County District Attorney’s Office is investigating.
You must log in to post a comment.