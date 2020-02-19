



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say two people were critically wounded after they were shot in the head in a broad-daylight quadruple shooting in North Philadelphia on Wednesday afternoon. The shooting happened at 11th and Thompson Streets, shortly after 3:30 p.m., not far from Temple University’s main campus.

@CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/ocgjPkfhPT — Matt Petrillo (@MattPetrillo) February 19, 2020

Police say a 19-year-old woman and a 25-year-old man were critically wounded after they were shot in the head.

A 23-year-old man was shot in the left leg and a 25-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the right arm. Both are in stable condition.

All the victims were taken to Temple University Hospital.

One person has been detained.

The shooting occurred just after St. Malachy Catholic School dismissed for the day.

A bullet struck this back windshield @CBSPhilly https://t.co/MCW7z16GcF pic.twitter.com/QTtplrOV1d — Matt Petrillo (@MattPetrillo) February 19, 2020

One of the bullets struck the back of a windshield.

One resident described hearing rapid gunfire.

“It’s crazy,” the man said. “It’s not even safe to walk the streets with people shooting guns.”

There is a large police presence at the scene and the intersection is currently closed.

There is no motive yet for the shooting.

CBS3’s Matt Petrillo contributed to this report.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.