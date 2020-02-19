PLEASANT GROVE, Pa. (CBS) — Police in Chester County have released a sketch of a man they say broke into a home and threatened the homeowner with a knife. The incident happened shortly after 2:30 p.m. Tuesday at a home on the 1100 block of Fielding Drive in the Pleasant Grove section of Westtown Township.
Police say the suspect entered the home via an unlocked door before confronting the homeowner with a knife. The homeowner struck the man and then locked himself in a bathroom until authorities arrived to the scene, according to police.
Authorities say officers searched the home and the neighborhood for the man but couldn’t find him.
The homeowner was not injured in the incident.
Anyone who may recognize the suspect or have surveillance video in the area is urged to contact police at 610-692-5100.
You must log in to post a comment.