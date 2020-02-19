Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a 47-year-old man has died after being involved in a motorcycle accident. The incident happened shortly after 2:30 p.m. at the intersection of 54th and Diamond Streets, at the border of the Overbrook-Wynnefield section of West Philadelphia.
The man was traveling southbound on 54th Street on a motorcycle when he collided with a car traveling westbound on Diamond Street, police say.
The victim was rushed to the hospital, where he later died.
The driver of the car he collided with remained on the scene. There is no word if the car’s driver is injured.
