UPPER CHICHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — Police are searching for multiple suspects who they say abducted a man in Chester, sparking a wild crime spree in Delaware County. Upper Chichester Township Police Chief Thomas Bush says it all began when a man, along with his truck, was abducted from a home on Kerling Street in Chester.

Bush says the man was brought to a family member’s home in Upper Chichester Township by two or three suspects.

The men allegedly demanded money from the abducted man’s family and ransacked the home, which had two other people inside at the time.

Police say the suspects then pistol-whipped the victim and ran off without taking any money.

Police say the victim then pursued the suspects in a truck. The abductors fired several rounds at the victim’s truck near the intersection of Ikiola Avenue and 5th Street, hitting the vehicle and a utility pole.

Nobody was struck by gunfire, police say.

A witness tells CBS3 he saw the suspects drive off in a white SUV.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates on this developing story.

CBS3’s Kimberly Davis contributed to this report.