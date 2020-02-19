PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia 76ers are back from the All-Star Break, and Thursday night will be a special one. The Sixers will hold its Pride Night on Thursday against the Brooklyn Nets at the Wells Fargo Center, the team announced Wednesday.

The Sixers partnered with Giant Food Stores to “celebrate diversity, inclusion and unity by hosting members and supporters from the local LGBTQ community.”

Before the game, the Sixers will host a VIP networking event for more than 75 local LGBTQ leaders, including the NBA’s first openly gay player Jason Collins and Rep. Brian Sims, Pennsylvania’s first openly gay elected state legislator.

“We are thrilled to host Pride Night tomorrow as we celebrate inclusivity and our fans and friends in the LGBTQ community,” Philadelphia 76ers President Chris Heck said. “Alongside GIANT, we’ve built a fun night of activations and festivities that bring together leaders in both the local and national LGBTQ community. This is another incredible opportunity to come together through the power of sports to support equality and inclusion.”

Fans will see Pride signage, LEDs and clothing throughout the Wells Fargo Center while the first 5,000 fans will receive a Sixers-Giant Pride rally towel.

LUCY Outreach, a Sixers Youth Foundation grantee partner, will receive the Game Changer Award during halftime.

There will be a Valley Youth House LGBTQ Resource Table throughout the concourse at the stadium and fans will have the opportunity to sign two 16-feet Pride-theme banners that’ll hang from the Sixers’ float in the 2020 Philly Pride Parade.

The team will recognize local nonprofits serving Philadelphia’s LGBTQ community throughout the night.

The Sixers and Nets will tip-off at 8 p.m. on Thursday on TNT.