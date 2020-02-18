LIVE ON CBSN PHILLY:Installation Mass For New Philadelphia Archbishop Nelson Perez At Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Ari Goldstein, Local TV, Philadelphia News


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A split verdict was reached in the sexual assault trial of former Temple University fraternity president Ari Goldstein. Goldstein was found guilty of attempted sexual assault and indecent assault involving a Temple alumna, but found not guilty of sexual assault and indecent assault involving a Temple student.

Jurors brought down the split verdict Tuesday afternoon after two days of deliberations.

The trial lasted for three days and the jury deliberated for two hours on Friday before being dismissed for the weekend.

The prosecution on Goldstein’s case says two women said “no” to sexual advances, but he ignored them. The defense argued those encounters were consensual.

One accuser says her encounter with Goldstein was consensual at first in November 2017. But during oral sex, he became violent after she tried to resist him and said no.

Another accuser says in February 2018, Goldstein attempted to sexually assault her at a party at the Alpha Epsilon Pi fraternity house. Goldstein was president of the fraternity at the time.

The accuser says he invited her to his room to smoke marijuana but once there, he tried to force oral sex but she said no and ran away.

Goldstein will remained jail until his May 4 sentencing.

