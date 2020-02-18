Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A woman has been rushed to the hospital after police say she was stabbed in Center City. Philadelphia police responded to the 1500 block of John F. Kennedy Boulevard for reports of a stabbing on the subway concourse.
When officers arrived, they found a woman suffering from stab wounds.
She was rushed to a nearby hospital and is in an unknown condition at this time.
So far, there is no word on any arrests.
Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates on this developing story.
You must log in to post a comment.