PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say an officer was injured during a traffic stop in Philadelphia’s Wissinoming neighborhood Tuesday night. The incident happened shortly before 7:30 p.m. on the 4600 block of Van Kirk Street.
Police say the officer was injured during the stop, but it is unclear whether he was run over intentionally or was injured trying to avoid behind hit by a car.
The officer was transported to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital and is expected to be treated and released, police say.
One man was taken into custody.
