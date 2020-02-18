PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There is a very large police presence outside a high-rise apartment complex in Center City due to a barricade situation. Philadelphia police say they believe one person was shot on the 1800 block of JFK Boulevard.
Officers were called to Sterling Apartment Homes shortly before 1 p.m. for reports of a person with a gun.
Police say a man has barricaded himself inside and is armed.
Police also believe one person was shot. The victim’s condition is not known.
Sterling Apartment Homes told residents in an email that officers are responding to a domestic incident inside a corner apartment of the building.
Police activity in the area of 1800 JFK. Traffic closed 2 blocks in all directions. Avoid the area – updates to follow
— Philadelphia Police (@PhillyPolice) February 18, 2020
Traffic is closed two blocks in all directions in the area of 1800 JFK Blvd.
You must log in to post a comment.