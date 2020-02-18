PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Parking Authority is expanding the number of pay-by-plate parking kiosks. The solar-powered kiosks will replace all existing kiosks and standalone coin-operated meters.
Customers enter their license plate number, parking zone number and then select a payment method.
PPA officers will scan license plates to verify the payment, and customers will no longer be required to place a printed receipt on their dashboard.
“A timeline is estimated that Center City will be completed within a few months,” PPA Executive Director Scott Petri said. “It might take as long as the end of the summer but it should complete, and then we’ll start phase three, which is the rollout into areas outside Center City and University City.”
Customers will still be able to print a receipt from the kiosk or receive one by text message if they wish.
