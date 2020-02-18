PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Getting a haircut can be one of the simple things that make a big difference in how you feel. Yet for some in the Philadelphia community, being able to afford a fresh cut isn’t so simple.

One local man is giving Philly kids a chance to get cutting and learn the art of barbering.

It takes 1,250 hours to become a licensed barber. But in just four weeks, students at the Diversified Community Services Center will get their chance to go behind the chair and take part in the Junior Barber Academy.

In the program, students ages 7 to 21 will work for an hour-and-a-half one day per week.

Founded by P. Michael Boone, the Junior Barber Academy travels the world bringing barbering skills and more to students.

“I teach soft skills, I teach the skills of time management. I talk to them about professionalism, how to carry yourself,” Boone said.

His academy doesn’t leave students with a license, it leaves them with a lifeline.

“When you get it cut, it makes you feel like the man of the world at the moment,” 14-year-old Umar King said.

“When I was growing up, my mom only had money to pay the bills and put food on the table, and so I grew up without a haircut for a long time,” Boone said. “I want these young men and young women to know they can do anything they want to do as long as they put their mind to it.”

