NEW CASTLE COUNTY, Del. (CBS) — New Castle County police are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect who vandalized a vehicle with racial slurs and profanity in the Rolling Meadows community. Officers arrived to the 2000 block of Kirkwood Road to find someone’s car had been spray-painted with racial slurs and profanity on Feb. 15.
If you can identify the person shown in the surveillance image, contact New Castle County police at 302-573-2800.
