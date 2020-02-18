Comments
MALVERN, Pa. (CBS) — A piece of Hollywood history is now for sale on the Main Line. A home in Malvern, Chester County, which was featured in the movie “The Lovely Bones,” just hit the market.
Parts of the movie starring Saoirse Ronan and Mark Wahlberg were filmed both inside and outside the home on Bryan Avenue.
The owner is asking for $420,000 for the four-bedroom, two-bathroom house.
An open house is scheduled for Sunday, Feb 23.
For more information on the home, click here.
