NEWARK, Del. (CBS) — Delaware State Police have charged a 27-year-old man with raping a 15-year-old girl. Police say Robert A. Peal, of Townsend, is a driver for DHL and contacted the 15-year-old victim after delivering a package to her residence in Sparrow Run last October.
Investigators found the pair then engaged in an ongoing sexual relationship through the last week of November.
DHL was informed of the allegations and provided full cooperation and assistance enabling detectives to conduct a complete and thorough investigation.
Peal is charged with rape in the third degree, because the victim is under 16 and the defendant is more than 10 years older than the victim, and sexual solicitation of a child under 18.
He was arraigned and released after posting $375,000 bail.
If you have any information regarding this case, contact Detective A. Lloyd of the Troop 2 Major Crimes Unit at 302-365-8411.
