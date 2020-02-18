Comments
STANTON, Del. (CBS) — Four people were found dead inside a tent in a wooded area in Stanton, Delaware on Tuesday afternoon. Delaware State Police were called to the 500 block of Main Street, around 3 p.m.
Police say no foul play is suspected at the time.
The Delaware Division of Forensic Science will conduct autopsies on the victims to determine the cause and manner of their deaths.
Police are continuing to investigate the incident.
