PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a man has died after he was shot twice in Philadelphia’s Nicetown-Tioga neighborhood Monday afternoon. The shooting happened on the 3700 block of North Bouvier Street just after 3:15 p.m.
Police say the 27-year-old man was shot once in the chest and once in the left arm.
He was transported to Temple University Hospital and was pronounced dead around 4 p.m.
No arrests have been made.
If you have any information about the shooting, call police.
