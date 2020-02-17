Comments
BROOMALL, Pa. (CBS) — Grief counselors will be at a Delaware County school Tuesday after a second-grader died from complications of the flu. School district officials say 7-year-old Matthew Wzorek died Sunday.
He was a student at Worrell Elementary School in Broomall.
“Matthew was known to have a happy smile and kind heart in class. He loved being with his friends and was always willing to offer assistances to his teachers and peers. To say he will be missed is an enormous understatement,” the Marple Newtown School District said in a letter to parents.
Health experts say this is the deadliest flu season for children in a decade.
