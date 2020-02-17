PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Authorities are trying to revoke the license of a Philadelphia towing company with a checkered past. Attorney General Josh Shapiro alleges George Smith Towing is back to its old ways, allegedly ripping off customers and illegally towing cars again in Philadelphia.

Authorities say there are hundreds of new complaints.

The Attorney General’s Office says it wants to crack down on towing companies with predatory practices and now it’s trying to shut down a company that is allegedly a repeat offender.

Their signs are posted throughout Philadelphia but the ride may soon be over for George Smith Towing, based on South 61st Street in Southwest Philadelphia.

On Monday, Shapiro announced a new round of violations by the company for illegal and unethical towing practices.

Back in 2018, the company volunteered to pay back 28 victims and comply with consumer protection laws. Now, the AG says Smith and its owner, Anthony D’Angelo, have violated the agreement and received more than 200 new complaints.

Eyewitness News spoke to one man who says the company inexplicably towed his vehicle from out front of his home.

“Reviewed my video cameras that I have and I saw a flatbed with ‘GST’ on the side of it pull up. The guy just jumps out, hooks up two chains and pulls it right on his truck and takes off,” Mike Thompson said.

The Attorney General’s Office says they are done playing games. They’re now asking the courts to revoke Smith’s business license, shut it down and force the company to pay fines and more restitution to victims.

Eyewitness News went to their office looking for answers but was originally turned away at the window, then again minutes later by two drivers towing a car.

An attorney for George Smith Towing sent CBS3 a statement:

“We’ve enjoyed a good working relationship with the Attorney General’s Office so far. We have turned over a significant amount of information about the business’s transactions history and operations. We look forward to an amicable resolution with the AG’s office in the near future,” the statement read.

Some of George Smith Towing’s violations include towing cars where there were no signs and damaging vehicles they towed.