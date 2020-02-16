BENSALEM, Pa. (CBS) — Fire officials are investigating after two people were injured in an explosion at a hotel in Bensalem. The incident happened around 6 p.m. Sunday at the Extended Stay of America hotel located on Tillman Drive.
The Bensalem Fire Department says two people who were staying in the room of the explosion suffered minor injuries and taken to the hospital for treatment.
— Bensalem Fire Rescue (@Bensalem_Fire) February 17, 2020
It’s unclear at this time what caused the explosion as the investigation is ongoing.
